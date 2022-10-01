Watch: Locals celebrate as Indore declared cleanest city for 6th straight time

Celebrations erupted in Madhya Pradesh's Indore after it emerged as the cleanest city in India for the sixth time in a row in the government's annual cleanliness survey. In a video posted by news agency ANI, people can be seen bursting firecrackers and dancing to the beats of dhol out of joy. Some also exchanged sweets.

Swachh Survekshan, conducted by the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) since 2016, is said to be the world’s largest urban sanitation and cleanliness survey. The results of the seventh edition of Swachh Survekshan Awards 2022 were announced earlier in the day.

This year, Surat and Navi Mumbai ranked second and third on the cleanliness list. The awards were given away by President Droupadi Murmu at an event in Delhi, which was also attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, among others.

The survey was conducted to study the progress of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) and rank the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) based on various cleanliness and sanitation parameters.

Apart from the big cities, Haridwar was adjudged the cleanest Ganga town in the category of more than 1 lakh population, followed by Varanasi and Rishikesh. Maharashtra's Deolali was adjudged the country's cleanest Cantonment Board.

Madhya Pradesh has been adjudged as the best performing state in the category of those comprising more than 100 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), followed by Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

In the category of those with less than 100 ULBs, Tripura is the best performer

