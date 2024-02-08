 Watch: Massive avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonamarg, no damage | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Watch: Massive avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonamarg, no damage

Watch: Massive avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonamarg, no damage

ByHT News Desk
Feb 08, 2024 06:22 PM IST

A massive avalanche struck the Sonamarg area on the Srinagar-Leh Highway on Thursday, PTI reported, citing officials. No loss of life has been reported so far.

No loss of life has been reported in the avalanche so far.(X/shahshowkat07)
The avalanche, which was caught on camera, struck around the workshop for Zojila tunnel construction in Sonamarg.

Earlier, authorities had issued an avalanche warning for higher reaches of Kashmir Valley following heavy snowfall in the first week of February.

People have been advised to avoid venturing towards the avalanche-prone zones for the next 24 hours, according to PTI.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature stayed several degrees below freezing point at most places in the Valley.

The tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam were the coldest in the Valley for the second straight day. South Kashmir’s Pahalgam recorded a minimum of minus 10.8 degrees Celsius on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, some 4.6 notches below normal.

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that mercury in the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir touched a minus 10 degrees Celsius, around 3.3 notches below normal.

After intermittent snowfall last week, the weather has cleared in the Valley this week, with day temperatures hovering around normal and nights becoming colder.

In view of significant snow accumulation of snow and freezing temperatures over hilly areas, the meteorological centre has advised travellers advised to follow traffic police advisory.

    HT News Desk

