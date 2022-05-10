Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Watch: Narrow escape for fishermen in Odisha as boat capsizes
india news

Watch: Narrow escape for fishermen in Odisha as boat capsizes

Odisha is bracing for severe cyclone Asani which neared the east coast, packing gale-force winds up to 105 kmph.
In a video posted by ANI on Twitter, the fishermen can be seen falling off a boat.
Updated on May 10, 2022 04:23 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

A group of fishermen had a narrow escape after their boat capsized in the turbulent sea at Aryapalli near Chatrapur in Odisha's Ganjam district on Tuesday. Odisha is bracing for severe cyclone Asani which neared the east coast, packing gale-force winds up to 105 kmph, amid indications of gradual weakening on Tuesday.

In a video posted by news agency ANI on Twitter, the fishermen can be seen falling off a boat. They, however, managed to swim to the shore. There has been no loss of lives reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone, which was moving at a speed of 25 kmph on Monday, has slowed down to 5 kmph as it lies centred around 300 km southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and 510 km south-southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha.

RELATED STORIES

"The severe cyclonic storm has already started losing steam and it will further weaken into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours as it nears the coast and makes the recurve," news agency PTI quoted Bhubaneswar Regional Meteorological Centre director HR Biswas as saying.

He added that the gale-force wind speed will decline to 80-90 kmph by Tuesday night and to 60-70 kmph by Wednesday evening.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
cyclone asani fisherman odisha
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP