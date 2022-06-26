Watch: PM Modi arrives in Germany, G-7 meet on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Germany to attend the G7 summit. In a video posted by news agency ANI, PM Modi landed in Germany to a welcome music by the Bavarian band.

Ahead of his visit to Germany and the UAE, PM Modi on Saturday shared a brief outline of his engagements in both nations.

“I will be in Germany to take part in the G-7 Summit being held at Schloss Elmau. I will also interact with the Indian community in Munich. On the sidelines of the Summit, I will be meeting various world leaders as well,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, the prime minister said, “After the visit to Germany, I will be in Abu Dhabi to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This visit will give me an opportunity to pay my personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan."

"It will be a pleasure to meet Chancellor Scholz again after the productive India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) last month," the prime minister said in an official statement.

This is the second visit by the prime minister in Germany in two months. On May 3, PM Modi had visited Germany as part of his European tour.

The prime minister had met German chancellor Olaf Scholz and also interacted with the Indian diaspora. Both PM Modi and the German chancellor had jointly chaired the India-Germany inter-governmental consultations, which led to the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership under which Berlin will provide 10 billion Euros until 2030 to help implement Delhi's climate transition plans.