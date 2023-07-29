Watch: PM Modi gets hug from little boy, asks kids, 'Do you know me?'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had a lively interaction with kids as he inaugurated the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi to mark the third anniversary of National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020. The prime minister asked several questions to the toddlers and enjoyed as they performed various activities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with children at an exhibition during Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday.

“Some moments of bliss with the innocent kids! Their energy and enthusiasm fills the mind with enthusiasm,” Modi said as he shared the video on Twitter.

The clip shows a boy in a red shirt hugging the PM as he came to meet the children. The boy's activities drew PM's attention as he also called him the “naughtiest” of them all. Moments later, the boy again came to the PM as he asked, “Do you all know Modiji?” To this, the children reply that they have seen him in videos and photographs on the television.

PM Modi then told the kids to show him what kind of games they play and watched as they painted. On the kids' request, he also clicked photos with them as they told him they would show these to their parents. PM Modi asked the kids what breakfast they had and encouraged them to study hard.

While addressing the inaugural session of the two-day event, the PM said the world is looking at India as a “nursery of new possibilities” and many countries have invited India to open IIT campuses.

He opined that the use of the mother tongue in education under NEP 2020 initiated a “new form of justice” for the students in India and termed it as a “very significant step” towards social justice.

In the event, the prime minister released education and skill curriculum books translated into 12 Indian languages. He also launched the first installment of Rs.630 crore for the upgradation of 6,207 existing schools under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI).