Watch: PM Modi prays at Veerbhadra temple in Andhra ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The temple is dedicated to the deity Veerabhadra, the fiery form of Lord Shiva. The temple is closely associated with the Ramayana. In the temple complex, idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses- Vishnu, Papaneswara, Lakshmi, Ganesh and Durga are also present. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. (ANI)

A video of PM Modi offering prayers at the temple was shared by news agency ANI on X(formerly Twitter). In the video, the prime minister dressed in traditional attire, is seen performing "aarti" of the deity. In the temple, he also heard verses from the Ranganatha Ramayan which is in Telugu.

In another video, PM Modi was seen singing 'Shri Ram Jai Ram' bhajan at the temple. Notably, The Lepakshi temple is closely associated with the Ramayana. It is believed that the bird Jatayu, fell at the place after being fatally wounded by Ravan. Jatayu had tried to stop Ravan while he was fleeing after having abducted Goddess Sita.

According to folklores, after Lord Ram reached the spot, he was moved by the condition of the bird and uttered the words, “Le Pakshi”, which means “Rise, bird”, in Telugu. The dying Jatayu revealed that Sita was indeed taken south by Ravan and was then granted Moksha by Lord Ram.

PM Modi's two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh and Kerala

In Andhra Pradesh, the prime minister will inaugurate the new campus of National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics in Sri Sathya Sai District.

During this visit to south India, PM Modi will also hold a road show in Kochi, Kerala on Tuesday. In Kerala, he will perform pooja and darshan at Guruvayur Temple on the morning of January 17.

In Kochi, Modi will inaugurate three major infrastructure projects worth more than ₹4,000 crore, which includes the New Dry Dock (NDD) at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL); the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of CSL; and LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen, Kochi.