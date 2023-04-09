Home / India News / Watch: PM Modi visits Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral on Easter

ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
Apr 09, 2023 08:11 PM IST

Narendra Modi visited Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral and said “May this day further happiness and harmony in society".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Delhi on the occasion of Easter. A video of the visit showed the prime minister being greeted by the Church’s priests and attending prayers along with the worshippers.

PM Modi at Sacred Heart Cathedral on Easter in Delhi on Sunday. (PM Modi/ Twitter )
The 74-second video also shows the prime minister posing for pictures with the spiritual leaders and children of the choir.

Earlier in the day, Modi extended Easter greetings and hoped the festival would deepen the spirit of harmony in the society.

“Happy Easter! May this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society. May it inspire people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. We remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day,” he wrote.

On Modi’s visit, Fr. Francis Swaminathan of the church said it will demonstrate his support for the minorities. "PM Narendra Modi is coming to our church today and we are excited about it. I think this is the first time that a sitting Prime Minister will come to visit a church. The fact that the Prime Minister is coming is, in itself, a big message. We know he cares about all minorities, including the Christians," Fr. Francis Swaminathan told news agency ANI.

"We believe that we will always receive his support and that he will take the country forward by taking people across faiths and communities together," said Swaminathan.

The prime minister also visited Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserves on Sunday which are situated in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu respectively, and interacted with Bellie and Bomman, the elephant caretakers who featured in an Oscar-winning documentary.

