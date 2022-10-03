Watch: President Droupadi Murmu spins charkha at Sabarmati Ashram

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday was seen trying her hand at the charkha (a spinning wheel) at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad where she went to pay her tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, a day after his birth anniversary.

A video, shared by news agency ANI, showed the President seated in front of the spinning wheel and a woman guiding her through the process.

Murmu, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, reached the state on Monday for the first time since taking office. She called her trip to the Sabarmati Ashram a "indescribable inspiration".

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu spins the Charkha at Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/ZJIuWCWlGv — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

“I have spun the charkha before, but doing so in Bapu’s Ashram in Sabarmati proved to be a deeply touching experience. It revealed to me the deeper significance of his philosophy of self-reliance. The pristine environment of the Ashram continues to carry his vibes even today”, she wrote on Twitter.

The President offered floral tribute to Gandhi's statue on the Ashram premises. Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat and chief minister Bhupendra Patel were present on the occasion. Murmu also viewed the archival exhibition depicting Gandhi’s life and the country’s freedom struggle.

Droupadi Murmu paid obeisance to Mahatma Gandhi's statue and offered a garland.(@rashtrapatibhvn)

The Gandhi Ashram, commonly known as the Sabarmati Ashram, is where Gandhi spent a lot of time when not travelling around India or put behind bars by the British empire.

On October 4, the President will inaugurate 'herStart,' a Gujarat University start-up platform for women entrepreneurs, and set the groundwork for other projects linked to education and tribal development at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad, a PTI report said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON