Watch | Rahul Gandhi participates in a snake boat race in Kerala

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi - in Kerala at the head of his party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' - took part in a boat race on Punnamada lake on Monday. A video shared by news agency ANI showed Gandhi rowing furiously as his boat races past the other to win a race.

As the clip concludes Gandhi can be seen smiling as he wipes the water off his face.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi participates in a snake boat race exhibition in Punnamada lake of Kerala pic.twitter.com/GnLIVqEAy2 — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022

Earlier in the day the Congress leader spoke to fishing communities at Vadackal beach in Alappuzha about the rising cost of fuel, subsidies and more.

"At 6 am, Rahul Gandhi interacted with fisherfolk at Vadackal beach in Alappuzha on their challenges - rising fuel costs, reduced subsidies, dwindling fish stock, lack of social welfare and pensions, inadequate educational opportunities, and environmental destruction," senior leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Today is the 12th day of the Congress' yatra, which began September 7 in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari and will travel across twelve states and two union territories over a five-month period, clocking over 3,500 km before ending in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | ‘Ideology of BJP and RSS…’: Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala

On Monday the yatra began from Punnapra. K Muraleedharan, K Suresh, Ramesh Chennithala, KC Venugopal, and VD Satheesan - Leader of the Opposition - accompanied Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi has defended the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which has been heavily criticised by rivals Bharatiya Janata Party, saying, "Some people have asked about the need for 'Bharat Jodo'. India has many critical goals to achieve... We have to reduce the suffering of millions of poor people. It's not easy. It can't be possible if India is divided, angry, full of hatred for itself."

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON