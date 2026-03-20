Watch: Snow blankets parts of Himachal, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir | Check IMD forecast

ALSO READ | Orange alert for 3 districts as wet spell continues in Himachal

Heavy snowfall continued in high-altitude areas like Rohtang and the Atal Tunnel, forcing authorities to shut routes near Solang Nala due to adverse weather. In Shimla, persistent rain and mist have engulfed the city, bringing temperatures down after days of showers. According to ANI, continuous rain and snowfall over the past five days have caused a sharp temperature drop of 2-5 degrees Celsius, bringing back winter-like conditions.

A fresh spell of snowfall and rain has swept across the Western Himalayan region, with multiple states witnessing wintry conditions and travel disruptions. Here’s a region-wise look at the visuals of the snow-covered mountains-

Fresh snowfall over the past two days has covered upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir in a thick white layer, with clearance operations underway to restore connectivity. According to news agency PTI, heavy snowfall has disrupted roads, prompting the Border Roads Organisation to intensify snow-clearing efforts in affected areas.

Snowfall has transformed high-altitude pilgrimage sites like Badrinath into a white landscape, while lower regions continue to receive rain. PTI reported that snowfall has been recorded across key Himalayan areas including Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, with rain in plains bringing temperatures down.

The India Meteorological Department attributed this widespread activity to active western disturbances and large-scale thunderstorm systems. It has forecast light to moderate rain and snowfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds (40-60 kmph) across the Western Himalayan region on March 20, with isolated heavy precipitation in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

ALSO READ | IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rain, snow in Himachal

What lies ahead The IMD has warned of continued thunderstorm activity across north and central India over the next few days, with temperatures likely to remain below normal. Another fresh western disturbance is expected to impact the region from March 22, prolonging the wet spell.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)