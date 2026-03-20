Orange alert for 3 districts as wet spell continues in Himachal

The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh continued to receive snowfall while several other parts witnessed rainfall on Thursday, marking a fall in the temperature. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) office in Shimla, more rain and snowfall is expected in the coming days. Besides, an orange alert for heavy rain and snowfall has been sounded in Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts for Friday. A road in Mandi after showers on Thursday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

The average maximum temperatures were recorded below normal across many stations. Shimla saw a maximum temperature of 12.6°C, around 5°C below normal, while Sundernagar recorded 18.4°C, which is 8.2°C below normal. Una registered a maximum temperature of 17.6°C, a sharp 12.2°C below normal. Mandi, Bhuntar and Manali also recorded below-normal temperatures.

The IMD stated that light to moderate rain or snowfall was observed at most places over the state during the past 24 hours. Gondla saw the highest snowfall of 13 cm, followed by Keylong (12 cm), Kukumseri (11.4 cm), Hansa (10 cm) and Kalpa (0.4 cm).

In terms of rainfall, Manali recorded the highest (53 mm), followed by 33 mm in Tissa, 32.5 mm in Sarahan, 27 mm in Jot, 26.5 mm in Bhuntar, 23.2 mm in Saloni and 19 mm in Kalpa. Moreover, Bharmaur received 17 mm rainfall, while Dharamshala and Palampur, received 15.3 mm and 6.6 mm rainfall.

MeT department officials said that light to moderate rain or snowfall is very likely at most places of the state on March 20, with one or two spells of heavy rain or snowfall expected at isolated places. A fresh feeble Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to affect northwest India from March 22. Light precipitation is also likely at isolated places of the state from March 21 to 22 and from March 24 to 25.