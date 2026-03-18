IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rain, snow in Himachal

As the wet spell is likely to continue in Himachal Pradesh over the next few days, the India meteorological department (IMD) office in Shimla has issued a yellow alert of hailstorms in Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts for March 18 and 19. A BRO team clearing snow near the Atal Tunnel in Manali on Tuesday. As the wet spell is likely to continue in Himachal Pradesh over the next few days, the India meteorological department (IMD) office in Shimla has issued a yellow alert of hailstorms in Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts for March 18 and 19. (Aqil Khan /HT)

For March 19, the weather office has sounded a yellow alert for heavy rain or snowfall in Chamba, Kangra and Kullu districts and over Mandi and Shimla districts on March 20. Rain and snowfall is expected to continue in parts of the state till March 23.

According to the IMD, light to moderate snowfall with few intense spells is very likely over most parts of high hills & adjoining mid hills of the state from night of March 18 till morning of March 21. Light to moderate rainfall with few intense spells are very likely over most parts of plain areas and adjoining mid hills of the state from night of March 18 to March 20.

Many spells of light to moderate rain or snowfall are very likely over most of the tourist destinations in the state including Manali, Shimla, Kufri, Narkanda, Solang Valley, Sissu among others from March 18 to March 20.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain and snowfall was observed at most places over the state. The highest amount of snowfall of 23.5 cm was recorded at Pto Godla in Lahaul-Spiti district, followed by Keylong (20 cm), Jot (12 cm), Kukumsheri Aws (11.2 cm), Kalpa (8.8 cm), Bharmour (8 cm), Hansa (7.5 cm), Manali (5 cm) and Sangla (4.5 cm).

While thunderstorms were observed in Shimla, Kufri, Kangra, Sundernagar, Bhuntar, Kalpa and Murari Devi, hailstorms were reported in Shimla, Kufri and Shillaro. Moreover, a severe cold day was observed in Una, Kangra and Mandi. Kalpa witnessed a cold day.