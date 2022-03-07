Watch: Tears of joy, sweets for Ukraine-returned student at Delhi airport

A student was greeted with tears of joy and some sweets as she arrived at the Delhi airport from Ukraine, which is in the midst of a war with Russia. In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, her mother is seen locking her daughter Saloni in a tight embrace as tears of joy roll down her eyes. The daughter is then offered some sweets by a man standing near her. "Can't be expressed in words how happy I feel to see my child back home with me," the emotional mother tells ANI.

The emotional scenes at the airports have become a common sight as Indian students from the war-torn country make their way -- a majority of them safe and sound -- to their homeland. The Indians are being brought back in a rescue mission launched by the Indian government under ‘Operation Ganga’. Many students have also brought along their cats and dogs, refusing to leave their pets behind as the conflict in the war-torn country intensifies.

Till Sunday, as many as 15,900 Indians had been brought back from Ukraine via neighbouring countries, including Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Moldova, and Poland. Sixty-six flights brought back as many as 13,852 Indians from Ukraine.

To coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals, the government has also deployed 'special envoys' to the neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine. This followed after many Indian nationals - stuck in Ukraine - complained they were unable to approach the Indian embassy in Kyiv, suggesting a lack of a common point to plan their departure from the Eastern European country.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered the 12th day on Monday, with no signs of a let-up in violence in the foresight. Moscow announced its “military operations” in Ukraine three days after recognizing Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. A third round of talks between the negotiators from both countries are expected on Sunday as no breakthrough was achieved in the last rounds.

