Watch: Towing vehicle catches fire at Delhi airport; no casualty reported

Soon after, firefighters were called to the location and the fire was completely brought under control.
A fire incident was reported at the cargo bay of Delhi Airport on Friday.(ANI)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 01:31 PM IST
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

A fire broke out at the cargo bay of Delhi airport in a pushback towing vehicle on Friday at 5:25pm following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire was completely brought under control, news agency ANI reported.

The video posted by ANI shows dense plumes of smoke coming out of the vehicle and turning the sky grey while firefighters struggle to douse the fire. As many as two firefighters were seen extinguishing the fire, and one fire engine was present on the spot. The video then cuts to show that the fire was put out and no casualty was reported.

On the same day, a fire incident was again reported at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi. According to fire officials, information about the blaze was received at 1.52pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control.

On April 26, a massive fire had broken out at the same landfill site and firefighters took several days to completely put it out.

This year, three incidents of fire were reported in east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site, including the one on March 28 which was finally doused over 50 hours after it broke out.

With recurring incidents of fire being reported in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has prepared a nine-point action plan to prevent incidents of fire at landfill sites in Delhi, which includes the construction of peripheral roads for fire tenders and a ban on entry of ragpickers, environment minister Gopal Rai said.

