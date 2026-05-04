...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Before leads emerge, BJP starts preparing jalebis for election 'win' | Watch

At the party's Delhi headquarters, jalebis are being prepared for the NDA leader, who braces for a positive outcome in the state assembly elections.

Updated on: May 04, 2026 08:38 am IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already begun preparing for its “wins” as the Election Commission of India begins vote counting for the assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

Based on the exit polls conducted last week, the BJP is set to retain its power in Assam. Furthermore, the party is also expected to make major waves in Bengal, where it is currently the leading opposition party.(ANI)

At the party's Delhi headquarters, jalebis are being prepared for the NDA leader, who braces for a positive outcome in the state assembly elections.

Follow LIVE updates on assembly election results

Speaking to ANI, the chef at the BJP HQ in Delhi shared details of the extensive culinary dishes being prepared.

"We have been preparing since 4 in the morning. Food is being prepared for approximately 400 to 500 people. The breakfast menu features a wide variety of items, including sandwiches, aloo poori, poha, and jalebi. To complement the meal, fresh fruits, lassi, rabri, and traditional mishti doi have also been prepared," he told the news agency.

Meanwhile, the dessert menu includes Bengali Rasogulla and Jalebis, which are being prepared to serve the expected gathering of 400-500 people throughout the day.

(With agency inputs)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

west bengal ‪tamil nadu‬ bharatiya janata party tamil nadu assembly elections election commission of india
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Before leads emerge, BJP starts preparing jalebis for election 'win' | Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.