Watch: Ex-Andhra CM YS Jagan’s luxurious ‘sea-facing mansion’ in Visakhapatnam

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy’s lavish sea-facing mansion in Visakhapatnam has gone viral online on Thursday, drawing widespread attention. The visuals reveal the property sprawling across 10 acres in Rushikonda, with four expansive blocks and lush greenery surrounding the residence. The property is seen with extensive landscaping, adding to its grandeur.(ANI)

A video shared by news agency ANI provides a detailed look inside the mansion, while a drone footage circulating online captures its vast expanse along the coastline. The property is seen with extensive landscaping, adding to its grandeur.

Meanwhile, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, speaking at the YSRCP Formation Day event on Wednesday, reiterated that the party remains the “voice of the voiceless.” He said the YSRCP was born out of struggle and has a history of fighting against injustice.

Addressing party members at the event, Jagan Mohan Reddy noted that out of its 15-year existence, YSRCP spent 10 years in the Opposition while standing with the people and advocating for their issues. “The party owns up to people's plight as its own and has been with the people always,” a release said.

Former YSRCP leader criticises Jagan

Former YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy stated on Wednesday that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's future depends on breaking free from a coterie that is allegedly misleading him. Otherwise, he cautioned, "the future will be very difficult."

Vijayasai Reddy, who recently left YSRCP and resigned from the Rajya Sabha, claimed that Jagan Mohan Reddy only receives information that is "favourable" to this group.

"The day he frees himself from this coterie, he will have a future. Otherwise, the future will be very difficult. I can’t say more," he told reporters, emphasising that access to the former CM and crucial information is tightly controlled by second-rung leaders around him.

He further alleged that anyone wanting to meet the YSRCP supremo must go through this group, often resorting to dubious means, including bribery, to secure an appointment.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)