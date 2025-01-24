Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy retires from politics ‘to focus on agriculture’

Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Friday announced his retirement from politics, saying that going forward, he will focus on agriculture. He added that the decision to retire was ‘entirely personal’ and without any pressure, coercion or influence. Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP V Vijayasai Reddy speaks in Rajya Sabha (File Photo/ANI)

Vijayasai Reddy, who is the Rajya Sabha floor leader of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), said he will resign from the Upper House on Saturday.

“I am not joining any political party. I will forever be indebted to the YS family, who has supported me for four decades and across three generations. I will always be grateful to YS Jagan Garu for giving me the opportunity to serve as a Rajya Sabha member twice, and in particular to Bharatamma Garu, who helped me reach new heights in political arena,” Reddy posted on X.

“I have worked tirelessly, with sincerity and without any compromise, for the benefit of the party and the state. I have served as a bridge between the Centre and the state to maintain the cordial relationship and get maximum benefits for the state,” the 66-year-old politician added.

Further, Reddy thanked prime minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for their support, which, he mentioned, gave him ‘strength and recognition in the Telugu states.’

The senior leader also had a message for the Telugu Desam Party, Andhra Pradesh's current ruling party, and an arch-rival of the YSRCP.

“There are no personal issues with (chief minister) Chandrababu Garu and his family. My friendship with (deputy CM) Pawan Kalyan Garu is forever,” Vijayasai Reddy wrote.

Lastly, he extended his ‘heartfelt’ thanks to the people of Andhra Pradesh, his friends, colleagues, YSRCP workers, and others for their support throughout his political journey of several years.