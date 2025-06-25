Wayanad landslide victim’s plea to bury mother’s remains at one spot unresolved

Kochi: A 43-year-old man has been appealing to authorities for the past eight months to piece together the mortal remains of his mother, who died in the July 2024 landslides in Chooralmala in the Wayanad district of Kerala. Anil Kumar said his mother often spoke about her fears of being killed in a landslide and her body parts being strewn in different areas.

The remains are currently interred at two different spots in the same graveyard.

Anil Kumar lost his mother Rajamma (63), among several other family members, in the landslides. Her remains were disfigured beyond recognition and were confirmed through DNA tests. Her body was found in two parts that were recovered and identified 10 days apart, and ultimately buried separately by authorities in a graveyard at Puthumala.

Kumar, who used to drive a jeep before the landslide but is currently unemployed, said that he cannot be at peace until his mother’s remains are conjoined and buried in the same spot.

“Currently, the remains are buried about 20 metres apart within the same graveyard. I cannot sleep knowing my mother’s remains are interred that way,” said Kumar.

He added that he submitted his plea to the Wayanad district collectorate to unite the remains 10 days after they were buried last year. He submitted another plea since then, reminding officials, but to no avail.

“The officials at the district collectorate keep saying they would investigate and take action. They said they would call, but they never did. I told them to take action before the monsoon rains, but it’s still pending,” added Kumar.

The Chooralmala resident said at least four people, whose family members’ remains were buried in different spots, were able to put them together after being permitted by the authorities. “I don’t understand why my petition is still kept pending even after eight months,” said Kumar, adding that he even wrote a letter to local MLA T Siddique.

Kumar said his mother Rajamma, who was employed at a cardamom plantation, survived multiple landslides in 1984 and 2019 in the same area.

He said his mother often spoke about her fears of being killed in a landslide and her body parts being strewn in different areas.

“Remember to bury me in one place,” his mother often told him, said Kumar.

Apart from his mother, Kumar lost at least 10 family members, including his nieces and nephews, in the landslides.