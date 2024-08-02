Wayanad landslides: 4 found alive in Kerala's Mundakkai on Day 4 of rescue operations

Three days after the Mundakkai region in Wayanad district, Kerala, witnessed a devastating landslide, rescue workers on Friday found a family of four isolated in an area near Padavetti Kunnu, news agency PTI reported citing defence sources said. A massive search and rescue operation is ongoing in the Mundakkai region, Wayanad, which was hit by a massive landslide on Tuesday. A defence PRO said the family will be airlifted.

The rescuers on Friday found that the family, comprising two males and two females, was isolated after the landslide cut off their house from the rest of the region.

A defence PRO said the family will be airlifted, PTI reported. The sources added that the rescuers reached the area after the relatives informed them about the stranded family. Apparently, their house was not affected by the landslide.

Kerala health department Veena George said 201 people are confirmed died in the Wayanad district landslides. While the death toll continues to rise, the search operations for around 300 people still missing entered its fourth day of the incident.

Fears grew that the death toll would climb higher, as authorities reported that many more body parts had been collected, with genetic testing underway to identify the remains.

Earlier in the day, Kerala ADGP MR Ajith Kumar said 300 people were still missing.

"Based on the information we have received till now, approximately around 300 people are still missing. However, the revenue department is still collating the details. Within one or two days we will be able to get a final picture," Kumar said.

The search and rescue operations by 40 teams that got underway early morning received an impetus due to the completion of the 190-foot-long Bailey bridge. The structure will enable the movement of heavy machinery, including excavators, and ambulances to the worst-affected Mundakkai and Chooralmala hamlets.

A Defence source said Columns with dog squads commenced search operations at 7am. Search operations were planned based on local interest.

(With inputs from agencies)