Wayanad landslides updates: Death toll rises to 143; schools, colleges closed in Kerala after IMD alert

The death toll in the series of landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district climbed up to 143, with hundreds of others left injured and trapped. The landslides caused massive destruction to houses and roads, uprooted trees, and led to the water bodies to swell. Efforts to rescue and locate the missing persons are still underway with all available resources.

Wayanad: A drone view of a landslide site in Chooralmala, in Wayanad district(PTI)