Wayanad landslides: Why Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi not visiting Kerala today

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi postponed their visit to landslides-hit villages in Wayanad district in Kerala, after the concerned officials informed that the leaders will not be able to land safely due to incessant rain in the region. On Tuesday, the party's organisation secretary KC Venugopal had said both the leaders were expected to visit the region as early as possible. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with Rahul Gandhi during the latter’s roadshow ahead of filing his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala’s Wayanad in April 2024. (AP File Photo)

The leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha announced the decision in a post on social media platform X (formerly twitter). “I want to assure the people of Wayanad that we will visit as soon as possible. In the meantime, we will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide all necessary assistance. Our thoughts are with the people of Wayanad at this difficult time,” the post added.

Explaining their inability to travel, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also posted that their hearts are with the people of Wayanad during this difficult time. “My brothers and Sisters in Wayanad, even though we cannot come to Wayanad tomorrow, our hearts are with you at this tragic hour, and we are praying for all of you,” she said.

In Wayanad, death toll due to the disaster has claimed almost 148 lives so far and many are still feared to be missing or trapped under mud and debris. Relief and rescue personnel from the army, air force, NDRF and the state level officials continue to monitor rescue operations.

Incessant rainfall and dense fog continue to hamper rescue operations. The collapse of a key connecting bridge over the Iruvazhinji river, which completely cut off Mundakkai village, has added to the challenge of rescue workers.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert in Wayanad and neighbouring districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 31 and August 1 and heavy rainfall for August 2. All educational institutions have been closed on Wednesday, July 31.

According to Onmanorama, a holiday has also been declared in 11 districts - Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta.

Also read | More disasters can be expected in these areas, says top ecologist

Rahul Gandhi was an MP representing Wayanad constituency in the 17th Lok Sabha from 2019 to 2024. In 2024 general elections, he secured a second term from the seat with a landslide victory by gaining over 3,60,000 votes.

The Congress leader recently gave up the seat to retain his seat from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli. His sister Priyanka Gandhi will contest the seat when by-polls are scheduled by the Election Commissoin of India (ECI).