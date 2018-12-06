WCD ministry to formulate norms for children hostels amid crackdown on shelter homes

Amid concerns raised by parents of children staying in hostels, the ministry of women and child development ministry on Wednesday said it is formulating guidelines for children’s hostels, prescribing the minimum standards of care that should be provided to children.

This also comes in the backdrop of government’s crackdown on shelter homes. WCD ministry had notified all states/UTs to undertake inspection of all Child Care Institutes and related facilities and to ensure their registration. Till October, the government has shut down more than 500 CCIs. These guidelines will cater to children’s homes not registered under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

“Children staying at hostels, including those attached to schools, are as vulnerable as children at any other facility like child-care institutions (CCIs) and day-care centres. Therefore, we decided to formulate a set of guidelines to ensure adequate safety, minimum standard of living conditions and periodic inspections at hostels,” union minister for women and child development Maneka Gandhi said.

The ministry has directed the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to draft the guidelines in consultation with all stakeholders concerned. It also plans to have these guidelines notified under the Juvenile Justice Act.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 00:11 IST