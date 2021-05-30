We are serving, they are creating hurdles: JP Nadda's jab at opposition

Bharatiya Janata Party’s national president JP Nadda on Sunday took a swipe at opposition parties and said they tried to destroy India’s morale by calling its indigenous vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as "Modi's vaccine".

“Today, those who are asking for the Covid vaccine are the same people who questioned the Prime Minister when he was inspiring industrialists to make the jabs… The opposition parties did everything to break the country’s morale,” Nadda said while addressing BJP workers as the NDA government marked the seventh anniversary of taking charge at the Centre.

“What did they say? They said that the third phase trial hasn’t been done and if it will be administered to people their lives will be in danger. It was called the BJP’s vaccine and Modi’s vaccine. People who raised various questions at that time are shouting vaccine-vaccine today,” he said.

Nadda was reacting to the opposition parties, mainly Congress, which have been critical of the government's vaccination policy and slow pace of inoculation and raised questions about the shortage of vaccines against Covid-19 time and again.

The senior BJP leader also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) without naming it for creating "hindrances" in Delhi.

“Friends, some people are seekers and some create hurdles. The jobs of seekers is to meditate and we know will always face these obstructors but we will have to stay on our path. There are people who will always put forward charges and counter-charges. Delhi, too, is affected by such people," Nadda said in a video message.

The BJP president also claimed that indigenous coronavirus vaccine manufacturing firm, Bharat Biotech, will be producing 100 million vaccines per month by October this year. “From two companies to now 13 companies have been permitted to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Soon 19 companies will do the same. Bharat Biotech, which has been manufacturing 1.3 crore vaccines a month, will start manufacturing 10 crore vaccines per month by October,” he said.

Addressing media on the completion of seven years of BJP-led central government, Nadda said million of party workers in 100,000 villages are serving the needy and trying to solve their problem. He said BJP workers are providing relief material, ration kits and medicines along with other aids for the elderly and people who tested positive for Covid-19.

"All our MPs, ministers and all MLAs have decided that even during the pandemic, following all the protocols in the lockdown, they will go to at least two villages or settlements and participate do public service works," he added.

The BJP is observing the seven-year anniversary of its government at the Centre as "Seva Diwas” due to the coronavirus pandemic. The party decided not to celebrate the day and instead organise relief works across the country.