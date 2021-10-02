We are united despite our diversity: RSS chief Bhagwat in Jammu

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said the people of India were united despite religious and cultural diversities.

“Despite diversities, we are united. We are one. We may have different systems as per regions, religions and beliefs. We have several regions and states in the country. We have different rituals and beliefs. We also have different gods and goddesses but all these diversities don’t change our unity,” he said while addressing a gathering of intellectuals in Jammu on the penultimate day of his four-day visit to the region.

Bhagwat also alluded to the revocation of Article 370 and said that mentality has to change before any change is made in the system,

“The system changed, like here (in J&K). Article 370 is not anymore but has it gone away from the heart?…why states fight against each other, like Kaveri river water issue. What good would be done by changing the system…mentality has to change,” he said.

Bhagwat regretted that the ills of ego and fundamentalism plagued the country today.

“We all must jointly work for the protection of national interests and welfare of society at large,” he said.

“The main focus must be to keep ourselves happy and satisfied and we all must work for the internal peace, which is possible only through social service and thinking about others,” he added.

On Friday, he discussed the spreading of organisational work in new areas and further setting up the network of RSS Shakhas in every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir to inculcate patriotism among the people.

Bhagwat talked at length about the ancient history of India vis-à-vis European and African cultures. He also dwelt at length about socialism, communism, individualism, the emergence of the new left and how confrontations within the societies and countries kept spiralling.

He also said, “India has had democracy for ages and has a firm belief in sustainable development and eco-friendly lifestyle. The European countries coined these terms now, but they have been here in India for ages. Now, the world looks up to India.”

“For 6000 years, we started farming on our land in India, and they are still fertile, unlike Africa where due to westerners it has become barren and now has to be given rest at regular intervals to grow crops,” he added.