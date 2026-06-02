‘We categorically reject’: India on ‘unwarranted’ references to Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan-EU statement

India strongly rejected references made to Jammu and Kashmir in a joint press communique issued after the 8th round of the European Union-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue, saying those who have no "locus standi" (or legal standing) in the matter should avoid commenting on the country's internal affairs.

Ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India completely rejects such references. (ANI)

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The response came a day after a joint communique released following the dialogue between Pakistan and the European Union said that briefings were held related to Jammu and Kashmir.

India on Kashmir references during meet

Ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India completely rejects such references. He made the remarks during the ministry's weekly media briefing on Tuesday.

Reiterating New Delhi's long-held position, Jaiswal said the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India. He added that individuals or organisations with no role in the matter should refrain from commenting on issues that fall entirely within India's domestic affairs.

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{{^usCountry}} "We would like to say that we categorically reject such unwarranted references in the joint press communique on matters internal to India. The union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India. Those who have no locus standi on such matters should desist from making any comment on them," he said . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We would like to say that we categorically reject such unwarranted references in the joint press communique on matters internal to India. The union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India. Those who have no locus standi on such matters should desist from making any comment on them," he said . {{/usCountry}}

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The communique released after Monday's dialogue said Pakistan had briefed the EU delegation on Jammu and Kashmir, while the European side shared updates regarding the conflict in Ukraine.

"The Pakistani side briefed on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. The EU side briefed on Russia's war against Ukraine," the press communique read.

Comes after rejection of Kashmir references in Pak-China statement

Last month, India similarly dismissed references to Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement issued by Pakistan and China.

Replying to media questions about references to Jammu and Kashmir in the China-Pakistan joint statement, Jaiswal said India's position has remained unchanged and is well known to both countries.

"India categorically rejects unwarranted references to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the Joint Statement between China and Pakistan. India's position is consistent and well-known to the concerned parties. The Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has the locus standi to comment on the same," he said.

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He also said India opposes attempts by any country to support or legitimise Pakistan's control over territories linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which India considers a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"As regards the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, some of which are in India's sovereign territory, we resolutely oppose and reject any moves by other countries to reinforce or legitimise Pakistan's illegal and forcible occupation of these territories, impinging on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Jaiswal said.

"This has been clearly conveyed to Pakistani and Chinese authorities several times," he added.

His remarks came after Pakistan's foreign office issued a statement following talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying the Pakistani side had briefed China on the "latest developments" related to Jammu and Kashmir.

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(With inputs from agencies)

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