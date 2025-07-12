‘We continue to mourn the loss’: Air India responds to AAIB report on Ahmedabad crash

Air India on Saturday said it stands with the families of victims and those affected by the crash of flight AI171, following the release of the preliminary investigation report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). A truck carrying wreckage of the Air India plane that recently crashed into a medical hostel and its canteen complex passes by, in Ahmedabad, on Sunday. (File)

In an official statement, the airline said, “Air India stands in solidarity with the families and those affected by the AI171 accident. We continue to mourn the loss and are fully committed to providing support during this difficult time.”

The airline acknowledged receipt of the 15-page preliminary report released by the AAIB, which offers early insights into the events and technical conditions that led to the June 12 crash in Ahmedabad, claiming 260 lives, including 241 people onboard and 19 on the ground.

“Air India is working closely with stakeholders, including regulators. We continue to fully cooperate with the AAIB and other authorities as their investigation progresses,” the airline said.

However, citing the active nature of the probe, Air India declined to comment on any specific findings. “Given the active nature of the investigation, we are unable to comment on specific details and refer all such enquiries to the AAIB,” the statement added.

The AAIB’s preliminary findings highlighted key cockpit events, including a brief but critical exchange between the pilots captured on voice recordings, as well as technical data showing fuel cutoff switch activations and dual engine issues mid-flight.

The initial probe report also confirmed that both engines’ N2 values fell below the minimum idle speed during the incident, according to data from the Engine and Aircraft Flight Recorder (EAFR). However, the aft EAFR was too badly damaged to retrieve data using standard methods.

As of now, the AAIB has not issued any safety recommendations for Boeing 787-8 aircraft or GE GEnx-1B engine operators and manufacturers. The agency is expected to release its final report after further analysis and review of additional evidence being gathered from relevant stakeholders.