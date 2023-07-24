We don’t believe in buying peace but in establishing it, says J&K guv

August 5 will mark the fourth anniversary of the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories. The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which as per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, has the provision of an elected assembly, is waiting eagerly for the resumption of the political process. While the Supreme Court from August 2 will hear multiple petitions challenging the Union government’s decision to read down Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to J&K, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha in an interview spoke about the changes taking place, the flow of fresh investments and the how the world has acknowledged J&K as an undisputed, integral part of India. Edited excerpts:

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha will complete three years as governor of J&K on August 7 (ANI Pic Service)

The G20 meeting held in the Kashmir Valley has been hailed as a major diplomatic breakthrough. Do you think India’s point of view about normalcy returning to Kashmir will be acknowledged?

In 2019, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured the complete integration of the region to the mainstream of development, there has been a sea change in the way the world sees J&K. There is complete normalcy and the world has acknowledged J&K as an undisputed and integral part of India. Foreign tourists are back in the valley and the world has acknowledged that the PM has eliminated injustice, exploitation and discrimination, which several sections of society faced for 70 years.

Social equality and equal economic opportunity have been ensured to all citizens, which is enabling them to contribute to nation building. Representatives of 27 nations, including observer countries, who participated in the G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting at Srinagar, witnessed first hand a UT which is future- ready, ambitious and on the move. Today, the world is watching how society, especially the younger generation in the valley, is scripting a bright future for themselves and the nation. The mood of people is today diametrically opposite to what we used to see prior to August 2019. I have a vision of J&K -- a Union territory free of fear, free of corruption, free of drugs and full of employment, opportunities and prosperity.

What were the key challenges the administration faced while planning this meeting? Are there more such big-ticket events coming up?

It was the first major international event in the history of J&K and a matter of pride and prestige for India. The valley receives snowfall till April and sometimes erratic weather patterns continue till the first week of May. So, it had left us with a small window to meet the numerous challenges of snow clearance, road infrastructure and other amenities. However, the entire machinery, with a whole of government approach, ensured that projects were executed expeditiously and we were ready with world-class arrangements to host the guests in time.

There were security challenges as well. As you know, our neighbouring country was making efforts to disrupt the G20 summit and they were using both underground and overground elements to trigger fear. One of their leaders had openly issued threats to launch attacks. Terror outfits, propaganda machinery and terror sympathizers were working overtime. However, our security grid was strengthened and all the necessary measures were taken to foil any terror attempts from across the border. It was not only a hugely successful event, but also a transformative event for J&K, marking a new beginning for the Union territory.

This global event has given a new identity to J&K, and a new confidence to society. Every section of society saw an opportunity to present culture, achievements and warm hospitality to the world. I also want to tell you that after the G20 meeting, major national level events are being held in the Union territory and every week we have some top-notch conference that has enhanced J&K image and stimulated the economy. I can confidently say we are ready to host world-class events and this year alone more than a dozen national games are lined up.

All eyes are now on how soon the political process resumes and elections are held. Do you think the situation on the ground is conducive to the exercise being held any time soon?

The PM clearly stated in his speech that elections would be held in J&K after the exercise of delimitation and other procedural exercises are over. The home minister (Amit Shah) had also assured on the floor of Parliament that after the election, the statehood would be restored at an appropriate time. People of the country and people of J&K trust these words, and it will be fulfilled. Also, delimitation and revision of the voter list, these two important and prerequisite exercises for election, have been completed. Now, whenever the Election Commission takes a call on assembly elections, we are ready to conduct polls peacefully.

What is the status of the pending demands of the PM package employees. The government had promised residential facilities for them. They have been demanding spaces and working conditions.

There were 3-4 major demands and all have been fulfilled. There was a demand for promotional avenues. It was approved last year and all the bottlenecks in career progression are removed. We fulfilled the demand for promotions from non- gazetted to gazetted category and the issue of salary disparity has been resolved. There was concern about their safety after unfortunate incidents of targeted killings.

The Centre and UT administration are working with sensitivity and commitment to ensure their safety and security. All PM package and minority employees working in the Kashmir valley have been deployed at the district and tehsil headquarters. A nodal officer has been appointed in the Raj Bhavan well as in the districts to resolve their issues. My doors are open to all 24X7. I am directly in touch with representatives of PM Package employees to ensure they are comfortable and empowered.

Efforts are also being made to expedite the construction of flats. Currently, 1,600 flats are ready, 400 more flats will be ready by end of August and another 1,800 will be ready by year-end. It also demonstrates the firm commitment of the Centre and UT administration to stand by our Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters. Along with the local residents, we are building a conducive and peaceful atmosphere so that all can live together in harmony.

There’s been a lot of concern about smuggling of arms and drugs using newer technology like drones.

We have intensified efforts to strengthen the security grid to fight all forms of terrorism and drug trafficking. Counter drone measures deployed along the international border and Line of Control have produced desired results. The mechanism for monitoring and countering drone threats is constantly reviewed with all security agencies. We have been able to dismantle the terror ecosystem to a large extent and there is a strong yearning among all sections of society for a lasting peace and accelerated development.

Overall security scenario in the UT has undergone a major transformation in the past three years. There is no stone pelting, there is no hartal (strike), schools and markets are open, nightlife has returned, and vibrant musical events have taken over the streets. Our policy of zero tolerance to terrorism has struck the last nail in the coffin of the terror ecosystem.

If we count the lives lost of civilians as well as police personnel during maintenance of law and order, the drop is 100%. One hundred and twelve accounts linked to terror financing have been frozen.

The government made efforts to invite investors to the UT. Are there any visible developments that can be seen on the ground in terms of investment and industry?

The Industrial Policy 2021-30, Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2021-30, Private Industrial Estate Development Policy 2021-30, Wool Processing and Handicrafts and Handloom Policy 2020 has revolutionised the industrial sector growth in J&K. Foundation laying of J&K’s first foreign direct investment held in March. Dubai’s Emaar group is developing the 10 lakh sq ft Mall of Srinagar at a cost of ₹500 crore. Another foreign investment proposal worth almost ₹3,000 crore will be realised soon.

In 2022, J&K received a record investment of ₹2,153.45 crore, the highest ever compared to any previous financial year. So far, we have received 5,973 proposals worth ₹80,122 crore from industries based in India and abroad. These are not merely applications, but solid proposals have been made after depositing a prescribed fee.

The proposal of 1,767 industrial units making investments of about ₹24,729 Crore has been approved. Eighty eight industries in Jammu and 42 in Kashmir valley have started the groundwork. Nineteen industrial estates are being developed. We register a new start-up every second day. In the past four years, we have registered 7.7 lakh new entrepreneurs, which roughly means that per day 527 youth started their entrepreneurial journey to contribute to the growth of J&K with their small, micro and medium enterprises.

You will complete three years as lieutenant governor of J&K on August 7. What changes do you see in these years?

The UT is standing tall, full of self-confidence. It has become stronger both economically and socially. We don’t believe in buying peace but in establishing peace and this has been the policy in the last three years, and I can tell you confidently that it has yielded the desired results on the ground. The underprivileged section of society is empowered. Farmers’ welfare and growth have been ensured and they are ranked 5th at the national level in terms of monthly income. Life of dignity to women has been our topmost priority and more than 6 lakh women from rural areas have been enabled to pursue micro-level entrepreneurship and became financially independent.

Youth are provided with the opportunity to harness their full potential in the past three years through various entrepreneurship programmes. More than 7 lakh youth have become job creators, bringing a transformational shift in young, tech-savvy human capital. J&K is witnessing a record tourism boom.

Today, J&K is dedicated to ideal of peace and you can see it transforming into a confluence of modern UT deeply rooted in ancient heritage. Aaj apni marji se logon ko jeene kee azadi mil gai hai (today people have got the freedom to live according to their wish).

Could you tell us about the ongoing Amarnath Yatra? The weather has been a challenge.

This was a major challenge, given the prolonged period of snowfall this year. However, the BRO (Border Roads Organisation) and other agencies not only ensured timely clearance and widening of tracks, but have also carried out maintenance during the night every day. I am happy to inform you that more than 3 lakh devotees have paid obeisance to Baba Amarnath.

For the first time, prepaid counters for ponies, pithus and palkiwalas have started at Baltal, Panjtarni, Chandanwari and Sheshnag. More than 10 helipads along both the routes have been prepared for emergency, safety railings have been erected at difficult stretches, network connectivity along both routes made available through optical fibres and cabled power supply has been made available all along the Baltal route to the holy cave.

More than 60 medical camps with around 40 beds each have been established at various locations along the yatra routes, including two 100 bed hospitals at Chandanwari and Baltal, 1,750 health professionals have been deployed, which is 20% more than previous year’s health manpower, and more than 94% of the yatris (pilgrims) have rated the yatra arrangements as excellent or good.

