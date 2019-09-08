e-paper
Sunday, Sep 08, 2019

‘We got an eye on you, expect us’: Hackers attack Radio Pakistan’s official website

A message on the website read: “Hello Admin, you are very secured. Appreciated your security. We got an eye on you. Expect us. Pakistan zindabad”.

india Updated: Sep 08, 2019 17:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Islamabad
The attackers identified themselves as ‘CrashRulers’.
The attackers identified themselves as ‘CrashRulers’.(Getty Images/iStockphoto file photo)
         

The website of Radio Pakistan, the country’s national broadcaster, was briefly hacked on Sunday, officials said.

The attackers identified themselves as ‘CrashRulers’.

Officials said even if the website was later restored, it was not completely functional.

“It was not known who was involved in the attack but in the past, Indian and Pakistani hackers were involved in such cyber attacks against each other’s country,” officials said.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 17:30 IST

