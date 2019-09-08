‘We got an eye on you, expect us’: Hackers attack Radio Pakistan’s official website

india

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 17:35 IST

The website of Radio Pakistan, the country’s national broadcaster, was briefly hacked on Sunday, officials said.

A message on the website read: “Hello Admin, you are very secured. Appreciated your security. We got an eye on you. Expect us. Pakistan zindabad”.

The attackers identified themselves as ‘CrashRulers’.

Officials said even if the website was later restored, it was not completely functional.

“It was not known who was involved in the attack but in the past, Indian and Pakistani hackers were involved in such cyber attacks against each other’s country,” officials said.

