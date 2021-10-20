Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
india news

‘We love India…a huge friend’: Israeli PM Bennet after meeting Jaishankar

The meeting between Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet took place earlier in the day where they discussed strengthening ties and deepening friendship between the two nations.
Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar (L) with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet (R).
Published on Oct 20, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet on Wednesday said that his country loves India and sees it as a “huge friend". “I speak on behalf of Israelis. We love India. We view India as a huge friend and we’re looking forward to expanding our relationship in all fields and all dimensions,” Bennet was quoted as saying in an official statement issued by his media adviser.

The meeting between Jaishankar and Bennet took place earlier in the day and saw the two leaders discuss varied topics revolving around “strengthening the strategic alliance, expanding bilateral ties and deepening the warm friendship” between India and Israel.

Along with Jaishankar, Bennet also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their “personal commitment” to the alliance between Israel and India.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar extended an invitation to Bennet on behalf of PM Modi to make his first official visit to India.

On Monday, Jaishankar met his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid wherein both parties agreed to renew negotiations on a free trade area agreement (FTA) from November, and also to mutually recognise Covid-19 vaccination certificates. Following the meeting, the Indian minister said that the two nations are aiming to finalise the FTA by mid-2022.

Similar to Bennet, Lapid too showered praises on India and his “friend Jaishankar” for visiting Israel that also marked a “precursor of events” to be held in 2022 on the occasion of 30 years of bilateral ties between Israel and India.

