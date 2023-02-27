'...we nailed it': Korean envoy on PM Modi praising embassy staff's 'Naatu Naatu' dance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi retweeting the South Korean embassy staff's dance video on ‘Naatu Naatu’ shows that the staff ‘nailed it,’ said South Korean ambassador to India on Monday, a day after the video went viral across India, and also drew a reaction from PM Modi himself.

South Korean ambassador to India shows off his dance moves (Twitter/Korea Embassy India)

Ambassador Chang Jae-Bok, too, showed off his dance moves in the video.

“It was fun for us to make a dance video on RRR movie's ‘Naatu Naatu’ song. My first impression from PM Modi's retweeting was that we just nailed it. PM Modi's complement is the best achievement I can think of as an ambassador,” said Jae-bok, speaking to news agency ANI.

The envoy further said there would be more surprises. “We will continue to understand India's culture even more. We will try to upgrade our current relationship, which is the special strategic partnership between India and Korea,” he said.

Reacting to the dance performance, which the Korean embassy shared on its Twitter handle, the PM tweeted, “Live and adorable team effort.”

The envoy, meanwhile, also spoke on India's ongoing presidency of the Group of 20 (G20).

“The presidency will be successful and I'll be looking forward to its achievements, especially in the areas of development, and the digital economy. With the G20, we expect more and more high-level officers to exchange visits,” remarked Jae-bok, also describing the country as a ‘powerhouse.’

The G20's 2023 summit will take place in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

