e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘We need to be united,’ says Muslim man who donates land worth lakhs for expansion of temple

‘We need to be united,’ says Muslim man who donates land worth lakhs for expansion of temple

The temple trust was planning to expand the temple but didn’t have sufficient funds. The man showed his willingness to donate some land.

india Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 21:33 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Image for representation.
Image for representation.(AP)
         

The decision of a Muslim businessman to donate 1.5 guntas (about 1634 sq feet) of prime land, worth between Rs 80 lakhs-1 crore, for expanding a Hanuman temple on the outskirts of Bengaluru has drawn much praise from netizens and city residents.

HMG Basha, a businessman involved in goods transport services, saw that devotees of a small Hanuman mandir located adjacent to his three-acre land in Valgerapuru of Hoskote taluk were struggling to accommodate the growing number of devotees. The temple trust was planning to expand the temple but didn’t have sufficient funds. Basha showed his willingness to donate some land to the temple trust. The land commands a high price because it is adjacent to the highway.

Also read: Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing

Though the temple trust sought only about one gunta (1089 sq feet) of land, Basha decided to donate 1.5 guntas of land whose value is estimated between Rs 80 lakhs-1 crore. He, subsequently, transferred the land to the temple trust free of cost. A grateful trust has put up banners thanking Basha and his family for their kind gesture.

Speaking to media, Basha said that “Hindus and Muslims have lived together as one from time immemorial. Today, there is much talk of divisive things. If we want to progress, we need to be united as a country.” Residents of Hoskote have praised his gesture. Basha’s move and the flex banners put up by the temple trust have gone viral with netizens and others showering praise on Basha.

tags
top news
Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks on Dec 9
Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks on Dec 9
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
‘300 million people may get vaccinated simultaneously’: Union health secy
‘300 million people may get vaccinated simultaneously’: Union health secy
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Neurotoxins suspected to have triggered mysterious disease in AP’s Eluru
Neurotoxins suspected to have triggered mysterious disease in AP’s Eluru
Oxford-Astra first to publish final-stage Covid-19 vaccine trial results
Oxford-Astra first to publish final-stage Covid-19 vaccine trial results
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In