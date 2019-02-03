We’ve left the culture of delays behind, says PM Modi at Leh event

Inaugurating a number of projects in Jammu and Kashmir’s Leh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the speed with which the government was working was proof that it did not believe in the culture of delays.

“Our government believes in working faster. The country has left behind the culture of delays. In the next five years, I want to rid the country completely of this culture of delays. Whatever project we begin, we try our level best to finish it within the stipulated time,” he said.

“With the inauguration of the projects, the connectivity of this region will improve, tourism in Ladakh will increase and employment opportunities will also increase,” Modi said.

The PM also announced the opening of five new trekking routes. “These routes will allow you to enjoy your journey,” he said.

Speaking about the changes made to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Act, he said, “The council has been given more rights concerning the expenditures. Now the Autonomous Council releases the money sent for the region’s development.”

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 11:04 IST