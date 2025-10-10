Lucknow , On the death anniversary of his father and party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Friday pledged to form their own 'PDA government' to establish their "rights and dignity". We will form our PDA govt: Akhilesh pledges on Mulayam's death anniversary

In a post on X, the SP chief said, "Paying our heartfelt tributes to our revered leader on his death anniversary, we pledge to establish our rights and dignity by forming our own 'PDA government!"

PDA, an acronym coined by the Samajwadi Party, stands for Pichhda , Dalit and Alpsankhyak .

Yadav reiterated his pledge, "We will remain united to protect the Constitution and will continue to spread the message that 'the Constitution is the lifesaver' and 'the Constitution is the shield' to every person."

He said, "We will forever defeat those who are hatching various conspiracies to end the reservation. And we will move beyond the 'rule of justice' and establish the 'rule of social justice'.

"We will keep every oppressed, distressed and humiliated person united in the PDA. We will continue to advance the consciousness of PDA's self-respect and self-esteem. We will decisively defeat the arrogance of the dominant and hegemonic people who perpetrate injustice and oppression."

The former chief minister said that there are people within the PDA, "who are deceiving their own community by standing with those who oppress the PDA community for their own selfish interests."

He further said, "We will expose them and will continue to move forward, taking with us those good and kind-hearted people from every society filled with humanity who consider exploitation a sin and are engaged in the service of humanity without any sense of dominance or arrogance, and are striving in every way to end social discrimination."

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and former defence minister, passed away on October 10, 2022, at the age of 82.

