Home / India News / 'Wear mask all the time, even at home': Mizoram launches campaign against Covid
india news

'Wear mask all the time, even at home': Mizoram launches campaign against Covid

Mizoram recorded a huge spike in the number of daily cases of Covid-19. Alarmed by it, the state government launched a 10-day "all mask campaign". 
Mizoram health minister Dr R Lalthangliana inaugurates a 10-bed new ICU ward.
Published on Oct 13, 2021 12:33 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Mizoram government has launched a campaign to create awareness about wearing masks in the wake of Covid-19 cases rising in the state. The 10-day "all mask campaign" will sensitise people about the importance of wearing masks.

"During the campaign, people should were masks even at home all the time except during meals and family members should not dine together," the state government said in an order released on Monday.

The campaign was launched by Mizoram health minister Dr R Lalthangliana in Zoram Medical College (ZMC) central library. He said that the daily Covid-19 cases of Mizoram have outnumbered the total number of the seven other Northeastern states taken together several times.

The minister said that the "all mask campaign" has been launched on the recommendation of a team of experts on Covid-19 management, and cited some studies to say that wearing masks appropriately can effectively protect people from being infected with coronavirus.

Dr R Lalthangliana also inaugurated a 10-bed new ICU ward in ZMC. A 34-bed ICU has been already set up at the medical college.

RELATED STORIES

A four-member central team visited Mizoram earlier this month to assess the Covid-19 situation in the state.

On Monday, Mizoram reported 307 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in over a month since August 24, and four related fatalities. The tally now stands at 1,06,136, of which 13,408 are active, according to a government bulletin.

Over 6.86 lakh people have been vaccinated till October 9, and 4.71 lakh of them have received both doses.

Till the start of October, the state was recording around 1,500 cases daily and the positivity rate stood at 18 per cent.

mizoram coronavirus
