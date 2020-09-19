e-paper
Home / India News / 'Wear masks, follow safety norms and maintain distance': Venkaiah Naidu to RS members

‘Wear masks, follow safety norms and maintain distance’: Venkaiah Naidu to RS members

As the House met for the day, Naidu said the Covid-19 testing facility, both rapid antigen and RT-PCR, will be available in Parliament House everyday throughout the current session.

india Updated: Sep 19, 2020 19:52 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament amid the coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi.
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament amid the coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (PTI PHOTO.)
         

With several ministers and MPs testing positive for Covid-19, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday urged members to wear masks, maintain a safe distance and follow good hygiene norms of washing hands and eat healthy.

As the House met for the day, Naidu said the Covid-19 testing facility, both rapid antigen and RT-PCR, will be available in Parliament House everyday throughout the current session.

“Members are advised to avail this facility and get their test done,” he said, adding that a significant number of oximeters to check the oxygen saturation level were also available.

Naidu said officials have told him that the best safeguard against the virus is the mask.

“Wearing a mask is important whenever you meet a person outside your house, including outsiders working in your house. This is very important,” he said, adding that the second most important thing is maintaining a safe distance.

The third important thing is maintaining hygiene by washing hands.

“The fourth thing is about the need to keep immunity levels of your body. That is possible by healthy food habits, a healthy lifestyle and also some amount of exercise,” he said.

Naidu also said members should keep distance while interacting with each other. “Do not cross that six-feet limit and do not bend on other member’s side and try to wish him. If it is very important, send a slip. Otherwise, you can go out,” he said asking members not to physically reach out to officers or the Chair.

The members can convey their problems or grievances by writing, he said. “That is the best way. I hope everyone of our members will remember these four things that have been stated by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), health ministry and the home ministry and cooperate so that we can operate and complete our business at the earliest, and go back to serve our people,” he said.

