Wearing masks not mandatory in private cars in Delhi from Monday

Wearing masks will not be mandatory for people in Delhi travelling in private four-wheelers, the Delhi government notified on Saturday. This new rule will be applicable from Monday when all Covid curbs will be lifted. "...the DDMA after examining all the relevant facts related to the issue of penal provisions for not adhering to the Covid protocol of wearing of mask at public places, decided that...not wearing of face mask/cover in all public places has been made an offence, the penalty under this provision of the said notification will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four wheeler vehicle with the effect 28.02.2022," the order said.

During the peak of the pandemic, the government hd made the mask mandatory for even a single passenger in a private car as it said a private vehicle on the roads also comes under the definition of a public place. The restriction was relaxed early this month when solo drivers were given exemption from wearing the mask inside the car.

The Delhi government has lifted all Covid curbs on Friday, following the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. Night curfew has been lifted and all schools of the Capital have been asked to resume physical classes from April. Fine for not wearing the mask in public places has also been reduced from ₹2,000 to 500.

The easing of the curbs come as Delhi's pandemic situation improved with 440 cases reported on Saturday. The positivity rate has dropped to 0.83%.

"After detailed discussions with experts, in view of the decline in COVID positive cases and hospitalisation, it was decided to remove all COVID-19 related restrictions in Delhi from February 28, 2022 (Monday) while adhering to the guidelines issued by the Govt. of India and ensuring observance of COVID-Appropriate Behaviour, including wearing of masks & maintaining social distancing," Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had tweeted after Friday's meeting.

However, some restrictions are still in place including the permission of more than one weekly market in a municipal zone. The cap of 200 persons at weddings and the ban on the entry of visitors at religious places have not been lifted.

