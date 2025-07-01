Weather today: July to see above normal rainfall; yellow alert in Pune, Bengaluru for rain

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall likely at isolated places over Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on July 1. While there is no alert for Delhi rain today, there is yellow alert in several parts of Delhi NCR area. (HT_PRINT)

Additionally, heavy Rainfall very likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat State, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Konkan and Goa, as well as Madhya Maharashtra.

In Himachal Pradesh, an orange alert has been issued in several districts after heavy rains lashed on Monday.

Meanwhile, the weather in Delhi saw significant drops in temperature on Monday as rain prevailed with monsoon setting in.

IMD predicts above-normal rainfall in July

The IMD predicted that rainfall in India is likely to be above normal for the month of July. With June rains exceeding normal by 8.9 per cent, the July forecast means this year’s rainfall from the Southwest Monsoon could meet the weather office’s April estimate of being above normal.

IMD also warned of flooding in Uttarakhand, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi , parts of east Central India including Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, and parts of Maharashtra . In the coming days hot and humid weather is very likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu Puducherry and Karaikal.

Orange alert in parts of Himachal

An orange alert has been issued for Tuesday in some districts of Himachal Pradesh, including in Sirmaur, Mandi, Kangra for very heavy to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning .

A yellow alert has been issued for Kullu, Una, Bilaaspur, Hamirpurr, Chamba. In June this year, Himachal Pradesh recorded 135 mm of rainfall, which was 34 per cent above the normal of 101 mm, making it the 21st highest June rainfall since 1901.

Light rain expected in Delhi, yellow alert in NCR

In Delhi, IMD predicted light rain with thunderstorm and lightning for Tuesday. The national capital witnessed a significant dip in temperatures on Monday as light rainfall led to waterlogging across Delhi-NCR, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat.

According to the IMD, maximum and minimum temperatures remained well below the seasonal average. While there is no alert in Delhi for today, there is yellow alert in several parts of Delhi NCR area. This includes yellow alert in Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Faridabad and Gurugram for heavy rain.

Heavy rainfall in Madhya Maharashtra, yellow alert in Bengaluru

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Konkan-Goa and in the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, as per IMD. A yellow alert has been issued for Nagpur, Wardha, Gadchiroli, Nadhik, Thane and Pune.

In Mumbai, the weather is expected to see partly cloudy sky with intermittent light to moderate rainfall in city and suburbs. Maximum & Minimum temperatures likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued by Bengaluru regional Met Department, including for Shimoga, Haveri, Gadag and Belgaum for rainfall and strong winds.