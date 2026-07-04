Weather today LIVE: Heavy rain alert in Mumbai; Delhi likely to see light showers over the weekend as monsoon gains pace

Weather today LIVE: While Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra are preparing for a spell of intense rainfall over the coming days, Delhi is likely to see a gradual increase in monsoon activity after a relatively subdued onset. ...Read More

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials have forecast heavy to extremely heavy rain and strong winds in Mumbai and adjoining districts, while the national capital is expected to receive light showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds through the weekend and early next week.

Heavy rain warning for Mumbai

Heavy rainfall has been forecast between July 4 and July 6 for Mumbai city and the districts of Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also likely in the ghat regions of Satara, Pune and Nashik districts in central Maharashtra, the Met department said.

Authorities have cautioned that disruptions to local travel and some degree of structural damage cannot be ruled out during this period. Citizens have been advised to remain alert, particularly while travelling through low-lying areas and ghat roads.

In an advisory, the State Disaster Management Department urged residents to exercise caution and contact local emergency helpline numbers in case of any emergency.

For the next 24 hours, rainfall is expected to continue across Mumbai and its surrounding areas. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at several places, while isolated pockets could witness extremely heavy rainfall, it added.

There is also a possibility of gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph at times.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its 48-hour outlook, said the city and suburbs are likely to experience continued spells of rain. "Heavy to very heavy rain at few places with possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated places in city and suburbs. Occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 Kmph very likely," the weather office said.

Monsoon activity expected to pick up in Delhi

In Delhi, weather activity is expected to intensify from Sunday after a weaker-than-usual onset of the southwest monsoon in the capital.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Saturday, forecasting generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of very light to light rainfall. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, reaching up to 50 kmph, are also expected.

Meteorologists say the delayed strengthening of monsoon conditions over Delhi and much of north India is linked to weather systems currently active over central India.

Explaining the situation, Mahesh Palawat, president of Skymet Weather, said moisture has been concentrated over western and central parts of the country.

“This low-pressure trough in central India has led to moisture content being concentrated in states like Mumbai, Gujarat and MP. When this weather system weakens by July 5 and July 6, we can expect more rainfall in Delhi,” he said.

Light rain, thunderstorms likely

“Residents should expect cloudy conditions with the possibility of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds during the afternoon and evening on Saturday. Similar monsoon conditions are likely to continue during the next few days,” an IMD official said.

According to the forecast, Delhi could receive light to moderate rain on Sunday morning, followed by another spell during the evening or night. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of up to 60 kmph are also likely.

Similar weather conditions are expected on Monday and Tuesday, with generally cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall activity.