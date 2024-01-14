As Delhi cloaked in dense fog, 22 trains run late, 7 flights change course

As many as 22 trains and several flights have been delayed in Delhi as north India reels under the cold wave and dense fog, which is expected to persist for the next few days. Cold to severe cold wave conditions will likely prevail over India's northwestern plains during the next three days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Fog engulfs the Delhi Airport as flights get ready to take off.(Hindustan Times)

Delhi Airport's official social media page warned passengers of flights getting delayed due to extreme weather conditions.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” it wrote.

Train delayed up to six hours

Several Delhi-bound trains were delayed by up to six hours today due to weather-related conditions.

According to the railways, 22 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to weather-related conditions in Delhi and different states.

Seven flights diverted

According to an official, cited by news agency PTI, seven flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Sunday morning due to bad weather.

The official said six flights were diverted to Jaipur and one to Mumbai between 4.30 am and 7.30 am.

The Palam Observatory near the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi reported dense fog with visibility levels plunging to zero metres by 5 am.

IMD's travel advisory

The MeT department has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and take precautions while driving as the blinding layer of fog shrouds Delhi and other parts of north India.

Marginal dip in temperature

At 3.5 degrees Celsius, the national capital is being dazed by a cold wave as the temperature lowered marginally compared with a day earlier.

The IMD has predicted very dense fog and cold wave conditions for more two days in the national capital. The city could see dense fog till January 20, it said.