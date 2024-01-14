close_game
close_game
News / India News / Dense fog grips north India, zero visibility in Delhi; IMD urges extreme caution

Dense fog grips north India, zero visibility in Delhi; IMD urges extreme caution

ByHT News Desk
Jan 14, 2024 08:10 AM IST

Zero-metre visibility recorded in several cities as dense fog blankets northern India, IMD warns of dense fog and cold wave conditions in multiple states.

Dense fog has gripped several northern and eastern states of India, severely impacting visibility and prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue weather warnings. Very dense fog was observed in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, and East Uttar Pradesh, according to the meteorological department.

Commuters ply on a road near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 amid low visibility on a foggy winter morning, in New Delhi on Saturday(ANI)
Commuters ply on a road near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 amid low visibility on a foggy winter morning, in New Delhi on Saturday(ANI)

Visibility recorded at the same time paints a challenging picture for commuters, with Ganganagar, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung, Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Tezpur recording zero-metre visibility for the first time this winter season.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

In areas such as Purnea, Dibrugarh, Kailashahar, and Agartala, visibility dropped to 25 meters.

At least 22 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country were running late due to dense fog conditions, according to Northern Railways.

The IMD has urged commuters on highways to exercise extreme caution and use fog lights during their journeys. Moreover, considering the hazardous conditions, it is advised to halt journeys until visibility improves, especially on expressways.

The meteorological department has issued a comprehensive weather warning for the day, forecasting dense to very dense fog at many places over Punjab, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh. Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are expected to experience fog in few places, while isolated areas over Rajasthan may also be affected.

In addition to fog warnings, the IMD has highlighted the likelihood of cold day to severe cold day conditions in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and a few places in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are predicted in certain areas of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, and isolated places in Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan.

The IMD's warnings indicate that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to prevail during the night and morning hours till January 16 in various parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. Uttar Pradesh may experience similar conditions till January 15, with isolated pockets facing dense fog on January 16 and 17. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to witness dense fog during the morning hours on January 14, with isolated pockets affected on January 15.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News and Earthquake Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On