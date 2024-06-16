Weather Updates LIVE: ‘Orange’ alert issued for next 3 days in Delhi
Weather Updates LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange" alert for the next three days in Delhi after the maximum temperature settled six notches above the season's average at 44.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies and heatwave conditions in several parts of Delhi on Sunday....Read More
Meanwhile, amid a water crisis in the national capital, the Delhi Congress, under the leadership of its chief Devender Yadav, held 'matka phod' protests across the city on Saturday, with its members smashing earthen pots to the ground.
In Himachal Pradesh, Shimla has been witnessing record temperatures over the past few weeks amid extensive heatwave with the town breaching the 30-degree Celsius mark on a few occasions. The average temperature here during the summer season used to earlier stay between 19 to 28 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Centre, Shimla.
The centre has issued an extensive heatwave warning for the next three days in few pockets of Shimla, Kullu, Sirmour, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Una, Kangra, Mandi and Solan.
Weather Updates LIVE: Extreme heat sweeps Haryana, Punjab
There was no relief from the heatwave in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, with Abohar in Fazilka district hitting 47.1 degrees Celsius.
Chandigarh, the shared capital of both states, also faced extreme heat with a maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius, according to the Met Department.
In Punjab, Gurdaspur was extremely hot at 46.5 degrees Celsius. Other hot spots included Amritsar (44.4 degrees), Ludhiana (44.3 degrees), and both Patiala and Pathankot at 45.1 degrees Celsius.
Sikkim govt announces rebuilding destroyed homes, grant ₹5 lakh ex-gratia amid rains
After heavy rains and landslides in Sikkim, which killed nine people and stranded 1,200-1,400 tourists in Mangan district, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced ₹five lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and promised to rebuild destroyed homes.
Over the past three days, Sikkim experienced two natural disasters: a landslide in Namchi district that killed three people, and another landslide in Mangan district on the nights of June 12 and 13 that killed six people. Approximately 1,200-1,400 tourists are currently stranded in Mangan district.