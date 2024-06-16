Weather Updates LIVE: ‘Orange’ alert issued for next 3 days in Delhi

Women cover themselves under umbrellas during heatwave, in New Delhi

Weather Updates LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange" alert for the next three days in Delhi after the maximum temperature settled six notches above the season's average at 44.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The weather office has predicted mainly clear skies and heatwave conditions in several parts of Delhi on Sunday....Read More

Meanwhile, amid a water crisis in the national capital, the Delhi Congress, under the leadership of its chief Devender Yadav, held 'matka phod' protests across the city on Saturday, with its members smashing earthen pots to the ground.

In Himachal Pradesh, Shimla has been witnessing record temperatures over the past few weeks amid extensive heatwave with the town breaching the 30-degree Celsius mark on a few occasions. The average temperature here during the summer season used to earlier stay between 19 to 28 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

The centre has issued an extensive heatwave warning for the next three days in few pockets of Shimla, Kullu, Sirmour, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Una, Kangra, Mandi and Solan.