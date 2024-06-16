IMD alerts: Heatwave to persist in north India, heavy rainfall in select states

IMD weather forecast: Most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi region, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, western parts of Gangetic West Bengal, southwest Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha have experienced heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in the last 24 hours leading up to 8.30am. Isolated pockets of Jammu-Kashmir, West Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha also reported heatwave conditions. Temperatures soared between 44-46°C in many parts of Haryana-Delhi, Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and other regions. These temperatures are 4-8°C above normal for this time of year. Kanpur IAF in East Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest maximum temperature at 46.3°C across the country. New Delhi: Women cover themselves under umbrellas during heatwave, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 15, 2024.(PTI)

The IMD has issued warnings for continued heatwave conditions over the next five days. Uttar Pradesh is expected to experience widespread heatwave to severe heat wave conditions till June 18, with Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi facing similar conditions on June 16-17. Isolated areas of Bihar and Jharkhand will also witness heat wave during this period, with a gradual decrease in intensity thereafter.

Other regions slated for heatwave conditions include isolated pockets of Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, north Rajasthan(June 16-18), Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal (June 16 & 17), and Vidarbha (June 16). Warm night conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh on June 16 & 17, with Delhi experiencing warmer nights from June 16-18, along with Vidarbha on June 16.

The IMD has forecasted favourable conditions for the southwest monsoon to advance into some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, remaining parts of Sub Himalayan West Bengal and some parts of Bihar during next four to five days.

A cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and another over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, along with an east-west trough spanning from northwest Bihar to Meghalaya, are influencing weather patterns. This setup is expected to bring widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim over the next five days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over these regions, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall predicted for Assam & Meghalaya on June 18.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwestern parts of the country, including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and neighbouring states from June 18-20. This disturbance will bring light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph). Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh are expected to experience isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with similar weather conditions persisting over the next five days.

A cyclonic circulation over the northeast Arabian Sea near Saurashtra and a trough extending from this system to the east-central Arabian Sea off the Maharashtra coast will influence weather over western and southern India. Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada are likely to experience scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning during the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Konkan & Goa on June 16 and June 18-20, Madhya Maharashtra on June 16 and June 19-20, and Saurashtra & Kutch on June 16.