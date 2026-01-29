Weekend events you can’t miss in Chennai (Jan 30, 31, Feb 1)

The Turning of the Sun (Art Show) Curated by the students at DakshinaChitra, this exhibit featuring books and art, dwells on the harvest season. (Incredible India website)

What: Curated by the students at DakshinaChitra, this exhibit featuring books and art, dwells on the harvest season, when the sun renews its warm embrace of the soil, courtyards come alive with kolam, kitchens sweeten and the mornings tend to stretch a little longer. The exhibition traces the harvest through a sensory journey as the scent of grain meets smoky embers and the warmth of shared labour casts a soft glow at every table.

When: Friday; 10am-6pm

Where: DakshinaChitra Museum, Muttukadu

Entry: Free

AlterNation Jazz Festival (Music concert)

What: A whole day just to soak in jazz! The Tuesday Jazzers Collective, starts the day’s events with a breezy afternoon of classic American jazz from Chennai’s up-and-coming artists. Suman Sridhar and The Black Mamba, an award-winning singer from Mumbai known for her jazz, pop, Indian classical, opera and spoken word performances, then takes the stage, followed by Many Things, a trio combining jazz, rock, classical and funk. And finally Chennai’s own four member band Jatayu brings their crossover of Carnatic music, jazz, rock, and modern improvisation to finish things off in style.

When: Saturday; 3-11 pm

Where: Zol Gardens, The Palomar, ECR

Entry: From ₹750 (plus a ₹500 cover charge redeemable on food and drinks). Book on Skillbox

Candlelight: Tribute to AR Rahman (Music concert)

What: Isaipetti (Bharath Dhamodaran on the keyboard; Akarsh Kashyap on the violin and Sarath Dhamodaran on percussion), take you on a musical journey by candlelight to some of the most memorable tunes from maestro AR Rahman’s discography. From Dil Se to Rockstar, Roja and to Saathiya, the trio plays tribute to one of Chennai’s most celebrated songs. The hour-long concert with a 15-song setlist ends with a mystery medley of some of Rahman’s most beloved Tamil and Hindi melodies.

When: Saturday; 8.30 pm

Where: Novotel, OMR

Entry: ₹999 onwards. Book on LiveYourCity

Industries of Independent India: A Walk through Guindy (Heritage Walk)

What: Guindy is home to a national park while being Chennai’s most recognised industrial district. To explore this dichotomy, join a walk with Sanjeevini Nallakumar from Madras Inherited. It covers the industries of Independent India that settled in Guindy- stories of industrial giants, their success and significance in the context of a changing metropolis. The walk also includes stories of those who weathered the tides of time and those whose voyages were tragically cut short. Through these stories, the walk attempts to untangle the web of history, economy and governance.

When: Sunday; 6.30am-8.30am

Where:Opposite J3 Guindy Police Station (Alandur Road)

Entry: ₹450 (students), ₹700 (adults), including souvenirs. Book on MadrasInherited

Pale White Dot (Play)

What: Crea-Shakthi theater group presents Pale White Dot, directed and designed by Dushyanth Gunashekar and written by Tanvi Srivatsan. It’s a contemporary musical dramedy that captures the essence of modern relationships. The play follows a young urban Indian couple, and explores the entanglement of personal ambition, intimacy and the weight of expectation. Through twists and turns explore the loud silences and simmering resentment that build when routines fracture and one tiny moment changes everything.

When: Sunday, 5:30pm

Where:Mylapore Fine Arts Club

Entry: ₹400. Book on BookmyShow

Kisi Ko Batana Mat ft. Anubhav Singh Bassi (Stand-up comedy)

What: High on the success of the Bas Kar Bassi special, the Hindi comic brings a rip-roaring two-hour comic set, filled with his trademark humour, observational punchlines and self-deprecating anecdotes. He tackles everything, from his short stint in Bollywood, travels across the world and proves his comedic chops as this tour in its third year, is still selling out in every city, with shows across 25 venues in 2026.

When:Sunday; 7pm

Where:Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall

Entry: ₹1499. Book on BookmyShow