Weekly Covid wrap: Cases, positivity rate and Centre's advisory

A total of 92.54 cr tests were conducted so far whereas around 1,43,899 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate stood around 5.43%. Testing for Covid-19.(HT File Photo)

India's active caseload now stands at 67,806. A total of 4,42,92,854 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Meanwhile, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to eight states, that saw a rise in its Covid-19 cases in the past few days. In a letter to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, and Haryana, Bhushan stressed that the pandemic was far from over and that curtailing the speed of the infection was important.

