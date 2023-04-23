Home / India News / Weekly Covid wrap: Cases, positivity rate and Centre's advisory

Weekly Covid wrap: Cases, positivity rate and Centre's advisory

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2023 05:43 PM IST

A total of 92.54 cr Coronavirus tests were conducted so far. The weekly positivity rate stood around 5.43%.

Testing for Covid-19.(HT File Photo)
India's active caseload now stands at 67,806. A total of 4,42,92,854 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Meanwhile, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to eight states, that saw a rise in its Covid-19 cases in the past few days. In a letter to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, and Haryana, Bhushan stressed that the pandemic was far from over and that curtailing the speed of the infection was important.

