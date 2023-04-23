Weekly Covid wrap: Cases, positivity rate and Centre's advisory
Apr 23, 2023 05:43 PM IST
A total of 92.54 cr Coronavirus tests were conducted so far. The weekly positivity rate stood around 5.43%.
A total of 92.54 cr tests were conducted so far whereas around 1,43,899 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate stood around 5.43%.
India's active caseload now stands at 67,806. A total of 4,42,92,854 people have recovered from the disease so far.
Meanwhile, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to eight states, that saw a rise in its Covid-19 cases in the past few days. In a letter to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, and Haryana, Bhushan stressed that the pandemic was far from over and that curtailing the speed of the infection was important.
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times