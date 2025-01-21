New Delhi, A supremo Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday announced seven guarantees for the national capital's Dhobi community that included establishing a welfare board for them, charging electricity and water at domestic rate, and providing education and skill training to their children if the party retains power in Delhi. Welfare board, electricity at domestic rate among Kejriwal's 7 guarantees for Delhi's Dhobis

He also promised to regularise makeshift ironing shops, resume the halted licensing process and frame welfare schemes for the elderly members of the community as part of comprehensive support for them.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said these guarantees aim to uplift the livelihoods of the Dhobi community, ensure access to basic services and secure their socio-economic condition.

Representatives from the Delhi Dhobi Mahasabha met the former Delhi chief minister on the occasion, expressing their gratitude and support for A. They expressed confidence that the proposed measures would benefit the lives of thousands of Dhobis across the city.

"As the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party and a chief ministerial candidate, I accept the demands of the Dhobi community and announce that if our government is formed, the Delhi government will establish a Dhobi Samuday Welfare Board,” Kejriwal said.

Talking about the challenges faced by the community, he highlighted the lack of a common platform to voice their concerns and said that A's proposed welfare board would solve this problem.

"When a problem arises, they search for a leader to address it. They approach one leader and then another, pleading at different places. The Dhobi community does not have a single platform to voice their issues.

"If the Dhobi Samuday Welfare Board is established, it will become a platform where Dhobis from all over Delhi can present their issues and suggestions. Additionally, policies can be formulated to improve the Dhobi community and their profession across Delhi," Kejriwal said.

Regarding the regularisation of makeshift ironing shops, the former chief minister said such shops in various colonies in Delhi would be regularised. "Currently, many such shops are not regularised, resulting in harassment from the administration and police."

He also stated that the halted licensing process for Dhobis would also be resumed.

Highlighting the financial struggles of the Dhobi community, Kejriwal said, "Dhobis are generally underprivileged... They earn very little and has to cover household expenses, their children's school fees and medical expenses."

"Surprisingly, Dhobis are charged commercial rates for water and electricity. That means the Dhobis are charged the same rate as large malls and shops. Hence, I announce today that electricity and water rates for all Dhobis in Delhi will be converted to domestic rates," Kejriwal announced.

The A's chief ministerial candidate also promised to introduce welfare schemes for the elderly members of the community. "The responsibility of formulating these schemes will be entrusted to the Dhobi Samuday Welfare Board," he said.

Additionally, Kejriwal said his government would ensure appropriate arrangements for quality education and scholarships for the children of the Dhobi community. Youths from the community would be provided skill training, either for their traditional profession or other trades, to improve their livelihood, he said.

On this occasion, Ravi Kumar, the president of the Delhi Dhobi Mahasabha, expressed his appreciation for the proposed initiatives.

"We receive no attention in several government departments and we face numerous challenges... With the establishment of the Dhobi Samuday Welfare Board, we will have a single window system that will provide us with access to Delhi government policies. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Arvind Kejriwal on behalf of the entire Dhobi community,” he said.

