‘Went to every cop, got no response’: Mumbai woman who confronted BJP minister over traffic jam breaks silence

Almost a week after a woman in Mumbai grabbed eyeballs for confronting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Girish Mahajan, over traffic chaos, she has shared her side of the story narrating how she was stuck in the traffic jam for hours as she was on way to pick her daughter up from her music classes.

Videos of the woman's furious reaction to the traffic snarls caused by the demonstration surfaced on social media on Tuesday(X/@yogi_9696)

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“Mr Mahajan was actually the only person in that rally who at least tried to listen to what I was saying,” the woman, Teena Chaudhry, said in a video message.

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The incident took place last Tuesday when Mahajan was leading a protest demonstration over the women's reservation move in Parliament in Mumbai's Worli area.

Videos of the woman's furious reaction to the traffic snarls caused by the demonstration surfaced on social media, showing her asking the BJP MLA to “get out” of there.

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{{^usCountry}} "Get out of here. You are causing a traffic jam," she said, asking why the rally could not be held at a nearby open ground instead of disrupting vehicular movement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Get out of here. You are causing a traffic jam," she said, asking why the rally could not be held at a nearby open ground instead of disrupting vehicular movement. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In her latest video message, Chaudhry said that she was in the car for 25 minutes before she decided to get down and see what was causing the snarl as she was meant to pick her daughter up at 4:45 pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her latest video message, Chaudhry said that she was in the car for 25 minutes before she decided to get down and see what was causing the snarl as she was meant to pick her daughter up at 4:45 pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “For the next one and a half hours, I went to every single police officer there to request that if you get the two buses removed, people who are stuck, we can make a U-turn and join the main road. I received no reaction, no response,” she said in the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For the next one and a half hours, I went to every single police officer there to request that if you get the two buses removed, people who are stuck, we can make a U-turn and join the main road. I received no reaction, no response,” she said in the video. {{/usCountry}}

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She further said that she did not throw that bottle towards any protester or rally, but on the ground to attract the attention of the police. “Mr Mahajan was actually the only person in that rally who at least tried to listen to what I was saying. On his instructions, the two buses were moved, and we all took a U-turn, and we were able to join the main road.”

Listen to what Teena Chaudhry said

Confrontation with the BJP minister

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The BJP had organised a protest against opposition parties over their stance on the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, aimed at providing reservation for women from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. The bill was not passed by the Lok Sabha due to a lack of requisite support.

The rally led by Mahajan caused severe traffic snarls that triggered a strong reaction from Chaudhry.

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A complaint was filed against Teena Choudhry alleging "abusive language" towards police and but police said on April 24 that no FIR had been lodged against her.

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In the video, Mahajan is seen trying to pacify the woman as she is seen using strong language. The Minister admitted that people had been inconvenienced, and the matter was resolved peacefully. He said the woman was very angry, and it is also true that she "spoke a lot".

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