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West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Bengal votes in final phase today, eyes on Mamata vs Suvendu in Bhabanipur

By Poorva Joshi
Apr 29, 2026 06:46:19 am IST

West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Voting for the remaining 142 seats in Bengal will take place today across 41,001 polling stations amid heightened security measures.

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West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE Polling personnel wait in a queue to receives election materials at Distribution Centre of 172 Shibpur Assembly Constituency in Howrah ahead of Phase 2 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Elections 2026.(@ECISVEEP X)

West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: Voting for the second and the final phase of assembly elections in West Bengal will take place today, April 29, 2026 with over 1,448 candidates, including chief minister Mamata Banerjee, in fray across 142 constituencies. Across eight districts, voting will be held in 41,001 polling stations. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 29 Apr 2026 06:46:19 am

    Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Presiding officer in Purba Burdwan says mock polls are going well

    Bengal election 2026 LIVE: A presiding officer at a polling station in Purba Burdwan said that mock polls were going well.

    “Mock polls began on time and are going well... Nobody is facing any issues. Good security arrangements have been made...,” Presiding Officer Pratima Kaibarta told news agency ANI.

  • Wed, 29 Apr 2026 06:40:17 am

    Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Plea seeks ‘urgent’ removal of IPS Ajay Pal Sharma as controversy heats up

    Bengal election 2026 LIVE: A political controversy over the deployment of IPS Ajay Pal Sharma in Bengal took a legal turn on Tuesday as a plea filed in the Supreme Court sought his “urgent removal” as the election observer.

    The petition, seen by HT, alleged that Sharma upon assuming his charge as the police observer “engaged in acts of intimidation, undue influence, and partisan conduct, including threats directed at political candidates”. Read full story here.

  • Wed, 29 Apr 2026 06:37:44 am

    Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Mock polls conducted in South 24 Parganas, Durgapur, Purba Burdwan

    Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Ahead of voting for the final phase set to begin at 7 am, mock polls were conducted in Bengal's Purba Burdwan, Durgapur, Nadia, Ballygunge and South 24 Parganas, among others.

  • Wed, 29 Apr 2026 06:34:25 am

    Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Queues form outside poll centres in Kolkata, South 24 Parganas

    Bengal election 2026 LIVE: People of begun queuing up at polling stations in parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata and South 24 Parganas, ahead of voting for the final phase that is scheduled to begin at 7 am.

  • Wed, 29 Apr 2026 06:21:45 am

    Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Second and final phase polling today, Mamata Banerjee among candidates in fray

    Bengal election 2026 LIVE: West Bengal votes in the second and final phase today, April 29, and chief minister Mamata Banerjee is among the 1,448 candidates in fray.

    She is contesting the elections from the Bhabanipur seat, against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, who is also contesting from Nandigram. Results for elections will be announced on May 4.

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