West Bengal elections: Full list of South 24 Parganas polling booths where repoll has been ordered by EC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday ordered repolling at 15 booths across West Bengal's South 24 Parganas on May 2, including 11 in Magrahat Paschim and four in Diamond Harbour.

Repolling will be conducted in 15 booths across South 24 Parganas on May 2. (HT_PRINT)

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The Election Commission had received requests for repolling in a total of 77 booths across four constituencies following the second phase of polling, though it remains unclear whether voting will be ordered again in the remaining 62 booths.

Also Read | Repolling request made for 77 booths in West Bengal, EC to take call after probe

Full list of booths where repolling has been ordered:

District: South 24 Parganas

AC: 142 – Magrahat Paschim

46 | Uttar Yearpur F.P. School, Room No. 2 | 07:00 AM – 06:00 PM

126 | Najra F.P. School, Room No. 1 | 07:00 AM – 06:00 PM

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{{^usCountry}} 127 | Najra F.P. School, Room No. 2 | 07:00 AM – 06:00 PM {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 127 | Najra F.P. School, Room No. 2 | 07:00 AM – 06:00 PM {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 128 | Deula F.P. School, Room No. 1 | 07:00 AM – 06:00 PM {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 128 | Deula F.P. School, Room No. 1 | 07:00 AM – 06:00 PM {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 142 | Ghola Noyapara Girls’ High Madrasha, Room No. 2| 07:00 AM – 06:00 PM {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 142 | Ghola Noyapara Girls’ High Madrasha, Room No. 2| 07:00 AM – 06:00 PM {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 214 | Ektara Malaya F.P. School, Room No. 1 | 07:00 AM – 06:00 PM {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 214 | Ektara Malaya F.P. School, Room No. 1 | 07:00 AM – 06:00 PM {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 215 | Ektara Malaya F.P. School, Room No. 2 | 07:00 AM – 06:00 PM {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 215 | Ektara Malaya F.P. School, Room No. 2 | 07:00 AM – 06:00 PM {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 216 | Ektara Malaya Dhora F.P. School, Room No. 1 | 07:00 AM – 06:00 PM {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 216 | Ektara Malaya Dhora F.P. School, Room No. 1 | 07:00 AM – 06:00 PM {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 230 | Bahirpuya Kurkuriya F.P. School, Room No. 1 | 07:00 AM – 06:00 PM {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 230 | Bahirpuya Kurkuriya F.P. School, Room No. 1 | 07:00 AM – 06:00 PM {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 231 | Bahirpuya Kurkuriya F.P. School, Room No. 2 | 07:00 AM – 06:00 PM {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 231 | Bahirpuya Kurkuriya F.P. School, Room No. 2 | 07:00 AM – 06:00 PM {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 232 | Bahirpuya Kurkuriya F.P. School, Room No. 3 | 07:00 AM – 06:00 PM AC: 143 – Diamond Harbour {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 232 | Bahirpuya Kurkuriya F.P. School, Room No. 3 | 07:00 AM – 06:00 PM AC: 143 – Diamond Harbour {{/usCountry}}

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117 | Bagda Junior High School | 07:00 AM – 06:00 PM

179 | Chanda F.P. School, Room No. 2 | 07:00 AM – 06:00 PM

194 | Haridevpur F.P. School | 07:00 AM – 06:00 PM

243 | Roynagar F.P. School (Room No. 2) | 07:00 AM – 06:00 PM

What is happening?

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The Election Commission is examining demands for repolling in the remaining 62 booths across four Assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas district following the second phase of the West Bengal elections held on April 29, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on these reports, chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has directed Special Observer Subrata Gupta to conduct on-ground inspections before any decision is taken.

The Election Commission will take the final call on repolling after Gupta submits his findings.

Repolling will be held between 7 am and 6 pm, according to the Election Commission’s order.

The Commission ordered a fresh poll based on reports from returning officers and observers, taking into account “material circumstances”.

The BJP has alleged widespread electoral malpractices at certain polling stations in both constituencies, which fall under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat represented by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

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