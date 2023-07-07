Home / India News / Bengal guv picks ex-CJ of K’taka HC as acting V-C of state university

Bengal guv picks ex-CJ of K’taka HC as acting V-C of state university

ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata
Jul 07, 2023 12:09 AM IST

West Bengal governor appoints retired chief justice as acting VC of Rabindra Bharati University, triggering controversy over lack of academic background.

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose appointed retired chief justice of Karnataka high court Subhro Kamal Mukherjee as the acting vice chancellor (VC) of Kolkata’s Rabindra Bharati University on July 4, a move that triggered a row as Mukherjee does not have an academic background.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose (PTI)
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose (PTI)

According to the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) regulations, the VC appointee should be “a distinguished academician...” In his order, a copy of which was seen by HT, the governor, who is the chancellor of all 31 state-run universities said that the former judge “is authorised to...perform the duties of the vice-chancellor of Rabindra Bharathi University,” till further orders.

The post was lying vacant since the tenure of the former acting V-C ended on May 31.

TMC hit back against the governor’s decision. Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen said, “The governor is trying to run a parallel administration... The appointment... (is) to make the BJP happy.”

Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar defended the governor and said: “The governor followed rules of UGC.”

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out