West Bengal police form team to probe molestation allegation against governor

The West Bengal police have launched an inquiry into the molestation allegation against governor C V Ananda Bose. West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose (PTI/Raj Bhawan)

"An inquiry team has been constituted. We will be speaking to some probable witnesses over the next few days. Have requested for CCTV footage, if available," said Indira Mukherjee, deputy commissioner (DC) of central division, Kolkata Police.

A contractual worker at Kolkata's Raj Bhavan has levelled allegations of sexual harassment against West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose. She lodged a complaint at the Hare Street police station in Kolkata.

Governor Bose refuted the allegations, attributing them to political motives. He said he would not yield to orchestrated narratives. He said “the truth will prevail”.

Bose is shielded from criminal charges while holding office due to the constitutional immunity associated with governor position.

"As per the Article 361 of the Constitution, the Governor and the President are immune from answering anything in the court of law in the exercise of their constitutional duties" said advocate Sanjay Hegde, PTI reported. “(However) it is a neat question of law which has not yet been decided as to whether anything which is beyond the course of those duties are also covered by the immunity clause,” advocate Hegde added.

Some experts say that an inquiry into the complaint can be done.

"In Article 361(2), it is stated that a criminal case cannot be initiated against the president and governor in the court of law. But, the FIR is registered by the police. So, technically, police can register an FIR and investigate," said advocate Vikas Singh, PTI reported.