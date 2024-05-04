 West Bengal police form team to probe molestation allegation against governor | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

West Bengal police form team to probe molestation allegation against governor

ByHT News Desk
May 04, 2024 11:36 AM IST

West Bengal governor 'molestation' case: Police form team, to talk to witnesses.

The West Bengal police have launched an inquiry into the molestation allegation against governor C V Ananda Bose.

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose (PTI/Raj Bhawan)
West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose (PTI/Raj Bhawan)

"An inquiry team has been constituted. We will be speaking to some probable witnesses over the next few days. Have requested for CCTV footage, if available," said Indira Mukherjee, deputy commissioner (DC) of central division, Kolkata Police.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ- Woman says harassed by Bengal governor; Bose denies charge

A contractual worker at Kolkata's Raj Bhavan has levelled allegations of sexual harassment against West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose. She lodged a complaint at the Hare Street police station in Kolkata.

Governor Bose refuted the allegations, attributing them to political motives. He said he would not yield to orchestrated narratives. He said “the truth will prevail”.

Read in detail- Sexual harassment case: Here's why Bengal governor is immune to legal action

Bose is shielded from criminal charges while holding office due to the constitutional immunity associated with governor position.

"As per the Article 361 of the Constitution, the Governor and the President are immune from answering anything in the court of law in the exercise of their constitutional duties" said advocate Sanjay Hegde, PTI reported. “(However) it is a neat question of law which has not yet been decided as to whether anything which is beyond the course of those duties are also covered by the immunity clause,” advocate Hegde added.

ALSO READ- DMK releases Lok Sabha poll manifesto, makes promises related to governor’s post

Some experts say that an inquiry into the complaint can be done.

"In Article 361(2), it is stated that a criminal case cannot be initiated against the president and governor in the court of law. But, the FIR is registered by the police. So, technically, police can register an FIR and investigate," said advocate Vikas Singh, PTI reported.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / West Bengal police form team to probe molestation allegation against governor
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On